Bridgeport News: Kid’s LEGO Club

#Bridgeport CT– Do you love designing your own creations? Then it’s time for you to join other kids who love those ever-popular plastic bricks at BPL’s LEGO Club! Your creations will be put on display for one week, and you get a prize for every fourth visit! Ages: 4-12. No registration is required.

LEGO Club meets once a week on Thursdays from 5-6pm in the Children’s Room of the Main Library, 925 Broad Street. Children in Grades 5 and under must be accompanied in the building by a responsible adult (over the age of 18) who must remain in the Children’s Room for the duration of this program. Any questions? Call us at 203-576-7400 ext. 408.