Bridgeport News: Pleasure Beach To Open

Jul 7, 2023

Bridgeport, CT – The City of Bridgeport launched an effort to ensure safety for all visitors and completed multiple tick applications which started June 30th.

In a proactive effort to safely open Pleasure Beach, our team has undergone multiple site visits including members from the State of Connecticut specializing in tick population/control, the Connecticut Audubon Society, and outside contractors.

The distribution of tick applications will continue once every three weeks The Parks Department will continue the mowing, maintenance, and beach combing throughout the season.

Pleasure Beach Taxi Service will officially be open on July 8th, (Weekends Only, including Holidays). The Taxi Free Service to Pleasure Beach begins at 10am and stops at 4pm, Pleasure Beach closure is at 6pm.

