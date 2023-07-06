Stratford News: KIDNAPPING ARREST

On Wednesday July 5, 2023, at 12:23pm, Norwalk Police Combined Dispatch received a complaint

that Enrique Rivas-Castillo had threatened to the complainant via phone. Investigating Patrol

Division Officers learned that on July 3, 2023, Rivas-Castillo was at the victim’s residence in Norwalk

and threatened to assault the victim. The victim ran out of the home, but Rivas-Castillo chased the

victim, eventually grabbing the victim and pulling the victim into his vehicle. He drove the victim

onto I-95 and eventually an unknown exit, driving onto a dead-end street where he began punching

the victim. The victim was able to escape, but he grabbed the victim, striking and slamming victim’s

face on the ground. Rivas-Castillo then dragged the victim back to the car, and then drove to his

home in Ansonia. The victim reported being drugged and awoke on July 4, 2023, where Rivas-

Castillo assaulted the victim again. The victim escaped again and was able to return home. Rivas-

Castillo was arrested by Ansonia Police for the incident in Ansonia.

While the victim was safe at the Norwalk Police Department, Officers received information that

Rivas-Castillo was in Norwalk looking for the victim. Patrol Division Officers immediately began

searching for Rivas-Castillo. He was quickly located driving however when officers attempted to

stop him, he led police on a pursuit through South Norwalk and onto Interstate 95 eastbound.

Rivas-Castillo exited I-95 in Westport but then drove back onto the highway westbound. The pursuit

ended in Stamford after he struck multiple police cars. He then fled his vehicle, jumping off the I-95

overpass near exit 6. He was quickly taken into custody with the help of the Stamford Police

Department. He was transported to Stamford Hospital for evaluation. Once he was released, he

was transported back to the Norwalk Police Department where he was charged with numerous

crimes.

Arrested: Enrique Rivas-Castillo, 23, of 112 Central St., Ansonia, CT.

Charges: Kidnapping 2nd, Unlawful Restraint 1st, Threatening 2nd, Violation of Conditions of Release,

Interfering/Resisting Arrest, Use of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession with Intent to Sell Hallucinogenic

Substances, Reckless Driving, Engaging Police in Pursuit

Total Bond: $1,000,000