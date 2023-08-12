Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport News: Car Getting Packed For Vacation Stolen

Aug 11, 2023

2023-08-11@6:19pm

Fairfield News: Car Getting Packed For Vacation Stolen

A car being packed to go on vacation was stolen on Spring Hill Road. The couple heard a bang and saw a black Audi in the driveway. Their Mercedes Benz was taken. The husband jumped in his Porsche to follow them. He eventually lost them but police were able to track the car via Mercedes Benz tracking to the Waterbury area.

Thank you, Lt. Paris, the Fairfield Police Public Affairs Officer for your professionalism in getting back to me on the recent news stories!

