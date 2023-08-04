CONNECTICUT CONGRESSIONAL DELEGATION ANNOUNCES $6.5 MILLION TO STRENGTHEN GRID RESILIENCE

HARTFORD–Members of Connecticut’s congressional delegation announced that the state will receive $6.5 million from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Grid Resilience grant program, funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. This funding will be used to help Connecticut meet its zero carbon electric sector goal, improve system reliability and resilience in a range of weather and storm conditions, and attract, train, and retain a skilled and local workforce.

“This $6.5 million dollars from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help Connecticut make much-need improvements to our electric grid. Just this summer, we’ve seen historic flooding and record-breaking temperatures, and climate change is increasing the frequency and severity of extreme weather events that put a big strain on the electric grid. We’re proud to have secured this funding to improve grid resilience and bring us closer to a clean energy future while creating good-paying jobs in our state,” said the Connecticut Congressional delegation.