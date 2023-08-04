Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

State News

CONNECTICUT CONGRESSIONAL DELEGATION ANNOUNCES $6.5 MILLION TO STRENGTHEN GRID RESILIENCE

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Aug 4, 2023

HARTFORD–Members of Connecticut’s congressional delegation announced that the state will receive $6.5 million from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Grid Resilience grant program, funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. This funding will be used to help Connecticut meet its zero carbon electric sector goal, improve system reliability and resilience in a range of weather and storm conditions, and attract, train, and retain a skilled and local workforce.

“This $6.5 million dollars from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help Connecticut make much-need improvements to our electric grid. Just this summer, we’ve seen historic flooding and record-breaking temperatures, and climate change is increasing the frequency and severity of extreme weather events that put a big strain on the electric grid. We’re proud to have secured this funding to improve grid resilience and bring us closer to a clean energy future while creating good-paying jobs in our state,” said the Connecticut Congressional delegation.

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

State News Uncategorized

ATTORNEY GENERAL TONG STATEMENT ON APPELLATE COURT DECISION UPHOLDING ELIMINATION OF RELIGIOUS EXEMPTION TO SCHOOL VACCINE REQUIREMENTS

Aug 4, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
State News

Press Release – LANGUAGE ACCESS FOR SEVERE WEATHER EMERGENCY ALERTS

Jul 31, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
State News

ATTORNEY GENERAL TONG JOINSCOALITION TO EXPAND LANGUAGE ACCESS FOR SEVEREWEATHER EMERGENCY ALERTS

Jul 28, 2023 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Bridgeport Westport

Westport News: House Fire

Aug 4, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
State News

CONNECTICUT CONGRESSIONAL DELEGATION ANNOUNCES $6.5 MILLION TO STRENGTHEN GRID RESILIENCE

Aug 4, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Today’s Car Fire

Aug 4, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
State News Uncategorized

ATTORNEY GENERAL TONG STATEMENT ON APPELLATE COURT DECISION UPHOLDING ELIMINATION OF RELIGIOUS EXEMPTION TO SCHOOL VACCINE REQUIREMENTS

Aug 4, 2023 Stephen Krauchick