STATE REPRESENTATIVES JENNIFER LEEPER, CRISTIN McCARTHY VAHEY, SARAH KEITT APPLAUD $162K GRANT FOR FAIRFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT FOR MENTAL HEALTH SPECIALIST 

State Representatives Jennifer Leeper (D-Fairfield, Southport), Cristin McCarthy Vahey (D-Fairfield, Bridgeport), and Sarah Keitt (D-Fairfield, Trumbull) today applauded the $162,000 grant announced for the Fairfield School District for school mental health specialists.

The funds will be broken up over three years, with the school district receiving $60,000 in 2024, $60,000 in 2025, and $42,000 in 2026.

The competitive grant comes from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), and is meant to increase the number of mental health workers in schools.

“As Vice-Chair of the Education Committee, I have heard firsthand from parents and educators how important mental health is to the success of our students,” Rep. Leeper said. “Funding for mental health specialists is critical for every school district to have, and I’m thrilled to see these funds coming to the Fairfield School District.”

“All too often, students and families facing mental health challenges don’t know where to turn for help in the face of a crisis.” Rep. McCarthy Vahey said. “Thanks to Governor Lamont and our State Department of Education, this funding will help our school leaders support students and families so they know they’re not alone, and have another avenue to work through any issues they’re facing. I am grateful for the diligent work of our teachers and staff as they seek to help our students remain healthy, safe, and strong.”

“As Vice-Chair of the Children’s Committee, a member of the Public Health Committee, and the mother of a child in the Fairfield Public School system, I truly appreciate this funding to help our children navigate through the challenges they face” Rep. Keitt said. “Having a mental health specialist at school will be an invaluable resource for Fairfield families.”

Grant awardees must attend a formal training this month and complete compliance documents to receive the ARPA funding.

Rep. Leeper represents the 132nd District, which includes Fairfield and Southport, Rep. McCarthy Vahey represents the 133rd District, which includes Fairfield and Bridgeport, and Rep. Keitt represents the 134th District, which includes Fairfield and Trumbull.

