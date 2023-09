Yesterday was the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Madison Avenue Wakeman Boys and Girls Club. Alumnus/actor/first black superhero Michael Jai White was on hand for the celebration. He said, “Sometimes it’s a thankless job. You don’t see the results right away. You plant seeds, you change lives, and you do it out of the goodness of your hearts”. He then applauded the staff.

Watch to the end as Margaret Reynolds was gracious enough to give us a tour of the facility.