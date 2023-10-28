Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bottling Up Some Serious Trouble At The Wine Store

On October 26, 2023, 56-year-old John Reynolds was arrested at Total Wines and More after causing $12,000 in damages by breaking glass and Patron bottles, resulting in charges for Breach of Peace 2nd Degree and Criminal Mischief 1st Degree.


On the 26th of October 2023, at 10:48, Officer Robinson responded to a disturbance at Total Wines and More located at 230 Cherry Street. John Reynolds, a 56-year-old male, was arrested for Breach of Peace 2nd Degree and Criminal Mischief 1st Degree. Reynolds had caused damage estimated at $12,000 by breaking glass and Patron bottles after forcefully accessing the locked case in the store. He was detained after being found with some bottles in his cart and others broken on the ground. Reynolds is scheduled to appear in court on the 23rd of November 2023.

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

