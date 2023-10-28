Bottling Up Some Serious Trouble At The Wine Store

On October 26, 2023, 56-year-old John Reynolds was arrested at Total Wines and More after causing $12,000 in damages by breaking glass and Patron bottles, resulting in charges for Breach of Peace 2nd Degree and Criminal Mischief 1st Degree.



On the 26th of October 2023, at 10:48, Officer Robinson responded to a disturbance at Total Wines and More located at 230 Cherry Street. John Reynolds, a 56-year-old male, was arrested for Breach of Peace 2nd Degree and Criminal Mischief 1st Degree. Reynolds had caused damage estimated at $12,000 by breaking glass and Patron bottles after forcefully accessing the locked case in the store. He was detained after being found with some bottles in his cart and others broken on the ground. Reynolds is scheduled to appear in court on the 23rd of November 2023.