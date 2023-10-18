GOVERNOR LAMONT STATEMENT ON RELEASE OF CONNECTICUT’S ANNUAL CRIME STATISTICS REPORT FOR 2022

Governor Ned Lamont responded to the release of Connecticut’s 2022 annual crime statistics report, emphasizing the state’s continued position as one of the safest in the nation. The report, compiled by the Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection’s Crime Analysis Unit, presents data on crimes reported to law enforcement agencies in the state throughout the year. Governor Lamont acknowledged that while any instance of crime is unacceptable, the state has shown a decrease in violent and property crimes compared to the previous year, and the numbers are approaching pre-pandemic levels. He emphasized the state’s commitment to implementing intelligent crime policies, enhancing gun safety, and providing support to vulnerable residents.

The annual report is created by the Crime Analysis Unit, offering the most comprehensive source of crime-related data in the state. Data from the latest report reveals a 4% reduction in overall crime between 2021 and 2022, including a 13% decrease in violent crime, a 13% reduction in homicides, and an 18% drop in robberies. Property crimes also saw a 3% reduction. Moreover, the report illustrates that over the past decade, Connecticut has experienced a 26% drop in overall crime, a 41% reduction in violent crime, and a 23% reduction in property crime.

In recent years, Connecticut has taken proactive measures to enhance public safety. The state police training academy has graduated hundreds of new state troopers, with additional troops in progress. Bipartisan legislation, initiated by Governor Lamont, focuses on reducing violent crime and gun violence by strengthening gun safety laws and taking measures to keep firearms out of the hands of high-risk individuals. The state has also adopted a public health and community-centered approach, with budget allocations for gun violence prevention programs, community violence intervention, housing vouchers, and additional support for crime victims and system-involved youth. Investments have been made in the court system, judicial personnel, and emergency services to further enhance public safety in Connecticut.