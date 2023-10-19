GOVERNOR LAMONT PROCLAIMS OCTOBER AS DISABILITY EMPLOYMENT AWARENESS MONTH

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he has proclaimed October 2023 as Disability Employment Awareness Month in Connecticut in recognition of all Connecticut residents with disabilities in the workplace and in honor of their many accomplishments.

“Disability Employment Awareness Month celebrates the important role of workers with disabilities, past and present, and showcases supportive, inclusive employment policies and practices that benefit employers and employees in Connecticut,” Governor Lamont said. “I am proud of the way that Connecticut has been a leader in protecting the rights of people with disabilities when it comes to employment issues, and particularly proud of the many businesses in our state that make every effort to include people of all abilities as valued members of their workforces.”

The Connecticut Department of Aging and Disability Services provides vocational rehabilitation services designed to help individuals with disabilities prepare for, maintain, and advance in employment. In addition, the agency provides and coordinates aging and disability programs and services in the areas of education, independent living, accessibility, and advocacy. The agency kicked off the month early with a Disability Resource Fair at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford on September 27, and will participate in various events throughout October. They include:

Blind Americans Equality Day on October 13, 2023, hosted by the Department of Aging and Disability Services, Bureau of Education and Services for the Blind.

11th Annual Disability Resource Fair on October 20, 2023, at Oak Hill Hartford, hosted by public and private providers in the state.

Several training and informational presentations on disability employment and other services offered by the Department of Aging and Disability Services to individual employers and community partners.

“Disability Employment Awareness Month allows us to shine a spotlight on inclusive employment opportunities,” Amy Porter, commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Aging and Disability Services, said. “This year’s theme of ‘Advancing Access and Equity’ is at the heart of our department’s mission, and we are proud to walk alongside our partners in Governor Lamont’s administration and our Connecticut communities to continue this critical work.”

“Their determination, resilience, and unique perspectives are not only admirable but crucial in enhancing our social and work environments,” Jordan Scheff, commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Developmental Services, said. “At DDS, we are committed to advocating for and facilitating supportive, equitable, and rewarding employment opportunities for all the individuals we support. Let us all champion an inclusive future where every individual, regardless of their abilities, is given the platform to shine, contribute, and create their best life.”

“With 77,000 jobs available across industries and at all career levels, employers are working hard to recruit, hire, and retain new workers,” Danté Bartolomeo, commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Labor, said. “We encourage all job seekers to reach out to an American Job Center for help finding a job that matches their interest and ability. Every employee brings a unique set of abilities to their job – it’s what makes our economy strong, diverse, and competitive.”

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, a major milestone to advancing access and equity for individuals with disabilities which laid the foundation for the more comprehensive Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990. The Rehabilitation Act prohibits discrimination in any program or activity operated by recipients of federal funds, which includes state vocational rehabilitation funding. The Americans with Disabilities Act expanded to include transportation, public accommodations, communications, and access to state and local government.

Assistance for jobseekers with disabilities is available virtually and in-person. For more information:

Visit the Department of Aging and Disability Services website for more information on employment and other services available to people with disabilities at portal.ct.gov/ads.

Visit one of the he Connecticut Department of Labor’s American Job Centers (appointments are recommended). More information is available at portal.ct.gov/ajc.

Explore CTHires, which serves as a one-stop resource to search for jobs, create a resume, and find training. More information is available at portal.ct.gov/cthires.

Attend one of several job fairs that are scheduled frequently across the state. For a full schedule, visit portal.ct.gov/AJC/recruitmentevents.