GOVERNOR LAMONT AND COMMISSIONER RUSSELL-TUCKER ANNOUNCE THE LEAP EFFECT: A SYSTEMIC APPROACH TO BOOSTING STUDENT ATTENDANCE AND ENGAGEMENT

Governor Ned Lamont and Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker have unveiled a comprehensive report, titled “The LEAP Effect: Taking A Systemic Approach to Improving Attendance & Engagement.” The report showcases the success of Connecticut’s Learner Engagement and Attendance Program (LEAP), an effective student intervention program. LEAP focuses on building trust with families, removing attendance barriers, and reengaging students in school through home visits and check-ins. It emphasizes community partnerships and collaborative efforts to address chronic absenteeism by visiting families and identifying solutions that involve both schools and the community.

The report highlights that LEAP is succeeding as part of a comprehensive system of attendance support, reinforcing the importance of a unified approach. Hedy Chang, Executive Director of Attendance Works, notes that home visits by trusted adults who act as allies for students and their families are essential in encouraging school attendance, especially during uncertain times. LEAP was launched in early 2021 to reengage students and families in schools during the late stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was developed collaboratively with Connecticut’s Regional Educational Service Center (RESC) Alliance, involving partnerships with Attendance Works, the Parent Teacher Home Visiting initiative, and organizations like Capitol Region Education Council (CREC) and EdAdvance.

The LEAP Effect report offers insights into the LEAP home visiting model’s core components, the program’s support structure, and its funding approach. A comprehensive evaluation of LEAP underscores its positive impact on students and families, improving school attendance and enhancing relationships and connections between schools and families.