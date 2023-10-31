Mall Mayhem: Man Faces Charges for Cheeky Behavior

#Milford CT– On October 30, 2023, law enforcement responded to a distress call at the mall regarding a man inappropriately touching females. John Reynolds approached a victim near the food court, expressing a desire to touch their buttocks, which he did without consent. Subsequently, a second victim reported a similar incident involving Reynolds. Police apprehended Reynolds after positive identification by the victims. He was charged with Breach of Peace 2nd Degree and Sexual Assault 4th Degree. His bond was set at $30,000, and he is scheduled to appear in court on October 31, 2023 for the reported offenses.