Milford

Mall Mayhem: Man Faces Charges for Cheeky Behavior

Oct 31, 2023

#Milford CT– On October 30, 2023, law enforcement responded to a distress call at the mall regarding a man inappropriately touching females. John Reynolds approached a victim near the food court, expressing a desire to touch their buttocks, which he did without consent. Subsequently, a second victim reported a similar incident involving Reynolds. Police apprehended Reynolds after positive identification by the victims. He was charged with Breach of Peace 2nd Degree and Sexual Assault 4th Degree. His bond was set at $30,000, and he is scheduled to appear in court on October 31, 2023 for the reported offenses.

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

