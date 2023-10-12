Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Norwalk

Norwalk News: Liquor Store Robbery Suspects

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Oct 12, 2023

The Norwalk Police Department is asking for help from our community in identifying two robbery suspects.

On October 11, 2023, at 7:37 PM, Norwalk Police Combined Dispatch received a 911 call from an employee of Al’s Warehouse Liquor Store, 617 Connecticut Avenue, who advised that she was robbed by two women. The victim stated she was assaulted by one of the suspects as she attempted to confront her for stealing a bottle of liquor. The victim declined medical treatment.

The first suspect is described as a black female, wearing an orange hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and white sneakers. The second suspect is described as a black female, wearing black pants and a black shirt.

The Detective Bureau is asking for assistance in identifying these persons. Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Nick Kougioumtzidis by telephone at 203-854-3185, or by email atnkougioumtzidis@norwalkct.org.

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Norwalk

Norwalk News: Armed Robbery

Oct 9, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Norwalk

Norwalk News: Stabbing Arrest

Oct 9, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Norwalk

Shooting Investigation Unfolds

Oct 5, 2023 Alex

Leave a Reply

You missed

Stratford

Stratford Library Offers “Reptile Nook” October 15

Oct 12, 2023 Alex
Bridgeport

Warrant Results in Seized Firearms, Arrest of Bridgeport Man

Oct 12, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Milford

Milford News: Drug Possession and Warrants

Oct 12, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Norwalk

Norwalk News: Liquor Store Robbery Suspects

Oct 12, 2023 Stephen Krauchick