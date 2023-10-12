Norwalk News: Liquor Store Robbery Suspects

The Norwalk Police Department is asking for help from our community in identifying two robbery suspects.

On October 11, 2023, at 7:37 PM, Norwalk Police Combined Dispatch received a 911 call from an employee of Al’s Warehouse Liquor Store, 617 Connecticut Avenue, who advised that she was robbed by two women. The victim stated she was assaulted by one of the suspects as she attempted to confront her for stealing a bottle of liquor. The victim declined medical treatment.

The first suspect is described as a black female, wearing an orange hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and white sneakers. The second suspect is described as a black female, wearing black pants and a black shirt.

The Detective Bureau is asking for assistance in identifying these persons. Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Nick Kougioumtzidis by telephone at 203-854-3185, or by email atnkougioumtzidis@norwalkct.org.