Fugitive From Justice Arrest

On October 5, 2023, the Norwalk Police Department’s Detective Bureau received a request for assistance from the Fugitive Task Force of the Prosecutor’s Office of Somerset County, New Jersey. Their request was related to the apprehension of a wanted fugitive within their jurisdiction. The Norwalk Detectives initiated an investigation into the case, focusing on the whereabouts of Juan Marales, who was sought for five active warrants. These warrants included charges for second-degree burglary, two counts of third-degree failure to register as a sex offender, second-degree endangering/abuse/neglect of a child, and third-degree aggravated assault on a Correctional/Sheriff’s Officer.

The Norwalk Detectives successfully tracked down Juan Marales to the Red Carpet Inn, located at 469 Westport Avenue. At this location, they apprehended him without any incidents or confrontations. The arrested individual, Juan Marales, is a 41-year-old with no permanent address, hailing from Edison, New Jersey. He was taken into custody as a fugitive from justice. A bond of $1,000,000 was set for his release, and his court date was scheduled for October 19, 2023.