Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Norwalk

Fugitive From Justice Arrest

ByAlex

Oct 18, 2023

On October 5, 2023, the Norwalk Police Department’s Detective Bureau received a request for assistance from the Fugitive Task Force of the Prosecutor’s Office of Somerset County, New Jersey. Their request was related to the apprehension of a wanted fugitive within their jurisdiction. The Norwalk Detectives initiated an investigation into the case, focusing on the whereabouts of Juan Marales, who was sought for five active warrants. These warrants included charges for second-degree burglary, two counts of third-degree failure to register as a sex offender, second-degree endangering/abuse/neglect of a child, and third-degree aggravated assault on a Correctional/Sheriff’s Officer.

The Norwalk Detectives successfully tracked down Juan Marales to the Red Carpet Inn, located at 469 Westport Avenue. At this location, they apprehended him without any incidents or confrontations. The arrested individual, Juan Marales, is a 41-year-old with no permanent address, hailing from Edison, New Jersey. He was taken into custody as a fugitive from justice. A bond of $1,000,000 was set for his release, and his court date was scheduled for October 19, 2023.

By Alex

Related Post

Norwalk

Norwalk News: Liquor Store Robbery Suspects

Oct 12, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Norwalk

Norwalk News: Armed Robbery

Oct 9, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Norwalk

Norwalk News: Stabbing Arrest

Oct 9, 2023 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Norwalk

Fugitive From Justice Arrest

Oct 18, 2023 Alex
State News

GOVERNOR LAMONT STATEMENT ON RELEASE OF CONNECTICUT’S ANNUAL CRIME STATISTICS REPORT FOR 2022

Oct 18, 2023 Alex
Westport

Westport Police Make An Arrest In Connection With With Sunday Carjacking

Oct 18, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Milford

Milford News: Pedestrian Struck

Oct 17, 2023 Stephen Krauchick