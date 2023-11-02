Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Milford

Milford News: Violating Protective Order and Causing Harm

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Nov 1, 2023

On October 30, 2023, Officer Beirne arrested Philip Micalizzi, aged 68, on Village Road for breaking the law. Micalizzi was charged with violating a protective order, behaving badly, and stopping someone from calling for help. He had to pay $2,500 to be released before going to court on November 1, 2023.

The police came to a house on Village Road on November 1, 2023, after someone called 911. They said that Micalizzi had an argument with them. Micalizzi forcibly took the person’s purse and stopped them from calling the police. He then pushed the person, causing them to fall and get hurt. When the person tried to get their purse back, Micalizzi let go, and they got hurt again. Micalizzi left before the police came but later talked to them. The police found out Micalizzi wasn’t supposed to be near the person and arrested him for that.

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

