Milford News: Violating Protective Order and Causing Harm

On October 30, 2023, Officer Beirne arrested Philip Micalizzi, aged 68, on Village Road for breaking the law. Micalizzi was charged with violating a protective order, behaving badly, and stopping someone from calling for help. He had to pay $2,500 to be released before going to court on November 1, 2023.

The police came to a house on Village Road on November 1, 2023, after someone called 911. They said that Micalizzi had an argument with them. Micalizzi forcibly took the person’s purse and stopped them from calling the police. He then pushed the person, causing them to fall and get hurt. When the person tried to get their purse back, Micalizzi let go, and they got hurt again. Micalizzi left before the police came but later talked to them. The police found out Micalizzi wasn’t supposed to be near the person and arrested him for that.