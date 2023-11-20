Police Apprehend Suspect in West Haven Trespassing Incident: Jorge Lopez Faces Multiple Charges

On the evening of November 16, 2023, Officer Hopkins responded to multiple calls from residents on Lawrence Avenue, Field Court, and Welch’s Point Road. Jorge Lopez, a 29-year-old male residing on W. Main Street, West Haven, was reported for trespassing into a residence and attempting entry into two others, where he was unfamiliar to the occupants. The police located Lopez inside a truck parked diagonally in the driveway of a residence on Welch’s Point Road. Despite being uncooperative and actively resisting arrest during the investigation, officers managed to gain control, leading to Lopez’s apprehension and subsequent custody. The charges against him include first-degree trespass, three counts of second-degree breach of peace, interfering with an officer, and failure to drive right. A bond of $5,000 has been set.

