Police Apprehend Suspect in West Haven Trespassing Incident: Jorge Lopez Faces Multiple Charges

ByStephen Krauchick

Nov 20, 2023

On the evening of November 16, 2023, Officer Hopkins responded to multiple calls from residents on Lawrence Avenue, Field Court, and Welch’s Point Road. Jorge Lopez, a 29-year-old male residing on W. Main Street, West Haven, was reported for trespassing into a residence and attempting entry into two others, where he was unfamiliar to the occupants. The police located Lopez inside a truck parked diagonally in the driveway of a residence on Welch’s Point Road. Despite being uncooperative and actively resisting arrest during the investigation, officers managed to gain control, leading to Lopez’s apprehension and subsequent custody. The charges against him include first-degree trespass, three counts of second-degree breach of peace, interfering with an officer, and failure to drive right. A bond of $5,000 has been set.

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

