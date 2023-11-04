Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Westport

Swift Response: Westport Fire Department Quickly Addresses Treadwell Avenue Structure Fire

ByAlex

Nov 4, 2023

On October 27, 2023, at 4:21 PM, emergency services responded to a reported structure fire at a residence on Treadwell Avenue, dispatched by the Fairfield County Regional Dispatch center. Upon arrival, the homeowner had discovered smoke within the house. The Westport Fire Department arrived swiftly with multiple units, including 4 engines, a ladder truck, a rescue team, and the shift commander. Engine 4 from the Saugatuck Fire Station was the first to arrive within 2 minutes and 6 seconds of the dispatch, swiftly addressing the working fire and conducting searches within the home. Fortunately, no injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported. The Westport Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire, while Westport Police Department and EMS provided on-site assistance. Additionally, fire departments from Fairfield and Norwalk covered additional calls at Westport Fire Headquarters during the incident.

By Alex

