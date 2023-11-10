Westport’s Holiday Program Seeks Donations

Westport, CT – Human Services Director Elaine Daignault invites community participation in its annual Holiday Giving Program, bringing joy to local families facing financial hardship. The longstanding program is funded entirely by community donations and assists over 80 income-qualified Westport households with school-aged children to purchase gifts and essentials for their families.

Annette D’Augelli, Human Services Youth and Family Specialist, has run the program for several years. She states, “Human Services has noted an increase in Westport families and individuals experiencing financial insecurity with many facing unemployment, underemployment, food insecurity, and chronic stress associated with providing for their families.” She continues, “The holidays add an additional financial strain on those living paycheck to paycheck.”

Human Services encourages residents, organizations, and local businesses to help their neighbors by donating funds and gift cards to the program. In addition to some special gifts for the children, many parents use the donated funds to purchase essentials like toiletries, shoes, and clothing. Each donation directly benefits income-eligible residents and brightens the lives of those facing financial difficulty during the season.

D’Augelli also notes, “Many households work multiple jobs to cover necessities like food, childcare, and housing. There is little left for gifts or new clothes that children hope to receive for the holiday. The Holiday Program lessons the burden by providing gift cards for parents to buy items from their child’s wish list.”

Westport’s generosity helps Human Services bring smiles to the faces of school-age children who may otherwise go without during the holidays. Donations directly benefit families who qualify for financial assistance throughout the year. No contribution is too small, and every act of kindness counts.

Those wishing to donate cash, checks, or gift cards to the program can securely contribute to the “Family to Family Seasonal Holiday Giving Program” online at www.westportct.gov/donate. Or contributions can be mailed to the Westport Department of Human Services at Town Hall, 110 Myrtle Avenue, Westport, CT 06880. Donations may also be dropped at Town Hall by appointment.

For confidential assistance, Westport residents facing financial difficulties can contact Human Services at 203-341-1050 or humansrv@westportct.gov.

Please contact Annette D’Augelli at adaugelli@westportct.gov or 203-341-1183 with questions or ideas to support the annual program.