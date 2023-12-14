Fairfield News: Lenox Jewelry Burglary Arrest

On 11/29/23 at around 11:30 pm, the Fairfield police responded to a glass break alarm at Lenox Jewelers located at 2500 Black Rock Turnpike. When an Officer arrived on scene, he located a vehicle exiting the parking lot of Lenox Jewelers. The Officer was unable to stop the vehicle as it fled at a high rate of speed. Officers confirmed that a burglary in fact just occurred. Entry was made through a smashed out front window and around $56,000 in jewelry had been taken. The investigation of the burglary was then followed up by the Quality-of-Life unit who collaborated with the Bridgeport Auto Theft Task Force. Investigators identified a vehicle of interest from the burglary and had located that vehicle on 12/7/23. At this time, investigators started to surveil the vehicle. At around 12:00am, Investigators observed the vehicle travel into the parking lot of Lenox Jewelers. It continued to the rear of the building, Officers converged on the vehicle and placed the operator into custody before he was able to commit another burglary into Lenox. Juan J Aviles (DOB 05/29/1993) was arrested and charged with C.G.S. 53a-49/53a-101 Criminal Attempt of Burglary 1st and C.G.S. 53a-167a Interfering With Police/Resisting and for C.G.S. 14-147(c) Misuse of Plates with a bond of $250,000. Aviles was transported to court on 12/8/23.

Post navigation