Arrest made in fatal hit and run accident

On 01/06/2024 at approximately 12:15 AM, the Shelton Police were dispatched to the area of Howe Ave and White St on a report of a pedestrian lying in the roadway. Responding officers located an unresponsive female, later identified as 64-year-old Stephanie Peterson. Peterson was transported to Bridgeport Hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased.

On 01/06/2024 at approximately 12:15 AM, the Shelton Police were dispatched to the area of Howe Ave and White St on a report of a pedestrian lying in the roadway. Responding officers located an unresponsive female, later identified as 64-year-old Stephanie Peterson. Peterson was transported to Bridgeport Hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased.