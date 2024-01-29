Arrest made in fatal hit and run accident

Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Jan 28, 2024

On 01/06/2024 at approximately 12:15 AM, the Shelton Police were dispatched to the area of Howe Ave and White St on a report of a pedestrian lying in the roadway. Responding officers located an unresponsive female, later identified as 64-year-old Stephanie Peterson. Peterson was transported to Bridgeport Hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased.
An investigation by Shelton Detectives and the Accident Reconstruction Team revealed that Peterson was stuck by a vehicle who evaded the scene. During the investigation the operator of the vehicle was identified as 19-year-old Ariela Treysler of Trumbull. An arrest warrant was later obtained for Treysler. On 01/25/2024 Treysler was arrested and charged with felony Evading Responsibly and released on a $50,000.00 bond. Treysler was given a Derby Superior court date of 02/16/2024.
