$30,000 Worth Of Ice Cream Along With Truck Stolen

In a story we told you about while it was still breaking: Travis Jones, 35, was taken into custody on Monday night for the theft of an ice cream truck containing frozen treats valued at $30,000 from a business on Post Road, according to the West Haven police.

Jones was apprehended on Interstate 95 in Milford after the truck was pulled over by state troopers and members of a Bridgeport police task force, as reported by West Haven police.

The incident unfolded at approximately 9 p.m. on Monday when West Haven police received a 911 call reporting the theft of an ice cream truck from a Boston Post Road business, said Sgt. Patrick Buturla in a news release on Tuesday.

“The victim reported he was delivering ice cream when the truck was stolen from the parking lot,” Buturla stated.

In response, officers conducted a search in the area for the stolen truck, with one officer coordinating efforts with state troopers. The state police successfully located the truck traveling south on I-95 in Milford, according to Buturla.

“Officers assigned to the Bridgeport Police Auto Theft Task Force, in coordination with the Connecticut State Police, were able to bring the ice cream truck to a safe stop on the I-95 south Exit 27A off-ramp,” he added.

Jones was then taken to the West Haven police department, where he faces charges of first-degree larceny and larceny of a motor vehicle. He is being held on a $50,000 bond. The report did not disclose Jones’s place of residence.