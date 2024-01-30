Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

State News

$30,000 Worth Of Ice Cream Along With Truck Stolen

ByStephen Krauchick

Jan 30, 2024

In a story we told you about while it was still breaking: Travis Jones, 35, was taken into custody on Monday night for the theft of an ice cream truck containing frozen treats valued at $30,000 from a business on Post Road, according to the West Haven police.

Jones was apprehended on Interstate 95 in Milford after the truck was pulled over by state troopers and members of a Bridgeport police task force, as reported by West Haven police.

The incident unfolded at approximately 9 p.m. on Monday when West Haven police received a 911 call reporting the theft of an ice cream truck from a Boston Post Road business, said Sgt. Patrick Buturla in a news release on Tuesday.

“The victim reported he was delivering ice cream when the truck was stolen from the parking lot,” Buturla stated.

In response, officers conducted a search in the area for the stolen truck, with one officer coordinating efforts with state troopers. The state police successfully located the truck traveling south on I-95 in Milford, according to Buturla.

“Officers assigned to the Bridgeport Police Auto Theft Task Force, in coordination with the Connecticut State Police, were able to bring the ice cream truck to a safe stop on the I-95 south Exit 27A off-ramp,” he added.

Jones was then taken to the West Haven police department, where he faces charges of first-degree larceny and larceny of a motor vehicle. He is being held on a $50,000 bond. The report did not disclose Jones’s place of residence.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

