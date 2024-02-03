GOVERNOR LAMONT UNVEILS FIRST LEGISLATIVE PROPOSAL OF 2024: ELIMINATE LICENSURE APPLICATION FEES FOR CERTAIN EDUCATION, CHILDCARE, AND HEALTHCARE WORKERS

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that the fiscal year 2025 budget adjustment proposal that he will present to lawmakers when they meet in February to convene the next legislative session will include a recommendation that licensure application fees required for workers to obtain certain jobs in the education, childcare, and healthcare fields be eliminated.

The governor said that he is proposing the change in an effort to encourage workers looking for employment to seek jobs in fields in which there is a significant need to fill available openings. The proposal will save these workers about $3.5 million annually.

“Right now, there are many job openings in essential fields that employers need to fill, and by eliminating these licensure application fees we can help encourage those who are seeking employment to consider entering a career in these sectors,” Governor Lamont said. “I am hopeful that legislators will agree and vote to approve these fee reductions.”

In particular, the governor is proposing the following changes:

Eliminate the initial application fee for educator certificates . Administered by the State Department of Education, this fee costs $200 and generates about $1,000,000 in annual revenue.

. Administered by the State Department of Education, this fee costs $200 and generates about $1,000,000 in annual revenue. Eliminate the initial application fee for home childcare licenses . Administered by the Office of Early Childhood, the home childcare license fee costs $40 and the initial application fee for staff costs $15. Combined, they generate about $20,000 in annual revenue.

. Administered by the Office of Early Childhood, the home childcare license fee costs $40 and the initial application fee for staff costs $15. Combined, they generate about $20,000 in annual revenue. Eliminate the initial application fee for registered nurse licenses . Administered by the Department of Public Health, this fee costs $180 and generates about $2,005,000 in annual revenue.

. Administered by the Department of Public Health, this fee costs $180 and generates about $2,005,000 in annual revenue. Eliminate the initial application fee for practical nurse licenses . Administered by the Department of Public Health, this fee costs $150 and generates about $174,300 in annual revenue.

. Administered by the Department of Public Health, this fee costs $150 and generates about $174,300 in annual revenue. Eliminate the initial application fee for advanced practice registered nurse licenses. Administered by the Department of Public Health, this fee costs $200 and generates about $260,000 in annual revenue.

This is the first legislative proposal Governor Lamont has unveiled so far in 2024. He is set to deliver his State of the State and Budget Address on February 7, 2024, at noon. At that time, his full fiscal year 2025 budget adjustment proposal will be released, along with other legislative proposals that he is asking lawmakers to consider this year.