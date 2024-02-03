Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

ATTORNEY GENERAL TONG RELEASES REPORT ON CONNECTICUT DATA PRIVACY ACT

Feb 3, 2024

In Hartford, CT, Attorney General William Tong released a comprehensive report outlining the efforts of the Office of the Attorney General in educating consumers and businesses and enforcing compliance with the Connecticut Data Privacy Act (CTDPA) since its enactment on July 1, 2023. Mandated by the Act, the report, issued no later than February 1, discloses the number and nature of violations, the status of cured violations, and any relevant matters deemed significant by the Attorney General. The CTDPA, among the nation’s first and most robust consumer privacy laws, empowers consumers with rights to access, correct, and delete data, opt-out of personal data sale and targeted advertising. The report highlights actions taken since the law’s inception, including over a dozen notices of violation and broader information requests. Identified deficiencies in various industries encompassed lacking, inadequate, and confusing disclosures, as well as issues with rights mechanisms. The Attorney General emphasized the ongoing commitment to balancing privacy and data use in the global economy and presented the report to contribute to the evolving dialogue in this legal domain. For more information about the CTDPA, the public is directed to the Attorney General’s FAQ page. The report was prepared and reviewed by the entire Privacy Section, featuring Deputy Associate Attorney General Michele Lucan as Section Chief, along with assistant attorneys general and paralegal specialists.

