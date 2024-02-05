Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

State News

ATTORNEY GENERAL TONG ANNOUNCES $350 MILLION SETTLEMENT WITH MULTINATIONAL MARKETING FIRM PUBLICIS OVER ROLE IN OPIOID EPIDEMIC

ByAlex

Feb 4, 2024

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong has announced a groundbreaking $350 million national settlement with Publicis Health, a global marketing and communications firm, to resolve investigations into its alleged role in the prescription opioid crisis. Connecticut, part of a ten-state executive committee leading the investigation, will receive nearly $4.44 million from the settlement to address the opioid crisis, along with $332,000 covering the costs of the extensive multistate inquiry. Publicis agreed to the settlement terms, acknowledging the harm caused by its conduct. The firm will publicly disclose thousands of internal documents related to its work for opioid companies like Purdue Pharma and cease accepting client work connected to opioid-based Schedule II or other Schedule III narcotics.

The settlement follows revelations in court documents describing Publicis’ contribution to the opioid crisis by assisting Purdue Pharma and other manufacturers in marketing and selling opioids. Publicis served as Purdue’s agency of record for all branded opioid drugs, developing sales tactics that relied on farming data from personal health-related conversations between patients and providers. The company played a pivotal role in Purdue’s decision to market OxyContin to providers through electronic health records. Connecticut, having lost 1,464 people to opioid overdoses in 2022 alone, sees the settlement as a crucial step in combatting the opioid crisis, with funds dedicated to treatment, prevention, and recovery. Attorney General Tong has been actively pursuing actions to hold those responsible for the crisis accountable, securing over $50 billion nationwide in the past five years, with Connecticut receiving $600 million for opioid epidemic initiatives. The Opioid Settlement Advisory Committee, composed of health professionals, individuals with lived experience, and state and municipal leaders, oversees the allocation and management of settlement funds. The multistate investigation was led by Colorado, with an executive committee including attorneys general from California, Connecticut, Idaho, Massachusetts, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Tennessee, and Vermont, joined by attorneys general from all states, territories, and the District of Columbia.

By Alex

Related Post

State News

ATTORNEY GENERAL TONG RELEASES REPORT ON CONNECTICUT DATA PRIVACY ACT

Feb 3, 2024 Alex
State News

GOVERNOR LAMONT UNVEILS FIRST LEGISLATIVE PROPOSAL OF 2024: ELIMINATE LICENSURE APPLICATION FEES FOR CERTAIN EDUCATION, CHILDCARE, AND HEALTHCARE WORKERS

Feb 2, 2024 Alex
State News

$30,000 Worth Of Ice Cream Along With Truck Stolen

Jan 30, 2024 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

State News

ATTORNEY GENERAL TONG ANNOUNCES $350 MILLION SETTLEMENT WITH MULTINATIONAL MARKETING FIRM PUBLICIS OVER ROLE IN OPIOID EPIDEMIC

Feb 4, 2024 Alex
Valley

Ansonia News: Shooting

Feb 4, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Valley

Route 8 Shutdown

Feb 4, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

8/25 Crash!

Feb 4, 2024 Stephen Krauchick