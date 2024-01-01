Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Norwalk

Norwalk Murder Arrest

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Jan 1, 2024

On December 28, 2023, Norwalk Police Special Services Division was contacted by Waterbury Police Detectives regarding a murder investigation. Waterbury Police held an active arrest warrant for Barry Mason. Special Services officers developed information that Mason could be in the greater Norwalk area and set up surveillance at a location Mason was known to frequent.

At approximately 5:30 PM, Mason was observed walking on Lexington Avenue. Special

Services officers took Mason into custody without incident. Mason was transported to Norwalk Police Headquarters and then turned over to the Waterbury Police Department.

Arrested: Barry Mason 52 years old of 570 South Main Street, Third Floor, Naugatuck

Charges: Murder, Assault in the First Degree, and Conspiracy to Commit Assault in the First Degree Bond: $ 3,500,000

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Norwalk

Norwalk News: Attempted Robbery

Dec 29, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Norwalk

Norwalk News: Evading Accident Arrest

Dec 23, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Norwalk

Norwalk Sexual Offender Arrest

Dec 18, 2023 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Norwalk

Norwalk Murder Arrest

Jan 1, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport Police Make Firearms Arrest

Jan 1, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
State News

CT State Police Stats

Jan 1, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Multiple OD’s

Dec 31, 2023 Stephen Krauchick