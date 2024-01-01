Norwalk Murder Arrest

On December 28, 2023, Norwalk Police Special Services Division was contacted by Waterbury Police Detectives regarding a murder investigation. Waterbury Police held an active arrest warrant for Barry Mason. Special Services officers developed information that Mason could be in the greater Norwalk area and set up surveillance at a location Mason was known to frequent.

At approximately 5:30 PM, Mason was observed walking on Lexington Avenue. Special

Services officers took Mason into custody without incident. Mason was transported to Norwalk Police Headquarters and then turned over to the Waterbury Police Department.

Arrested: Barry Mason 52 years old of 570 South Main Street, Third Floor, Naugatuck

Charges: Murder, Assault in the First Degree, and Conspiracy to Commit Assault in the First Degree Bond: $ 3,500,000