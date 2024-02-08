ELDERLY SCAM THWARTED, ARREST MADE

On February 6, 2024, the Fairfield Police Department arrested Bin Sun) of Brooklyn, NY on charges of Criminal Attempt at Larceny 1st Degree following a reported scam targeting an elderly resident.

The investigation began when the victim received an email earlier in the day, purportedly from “Geek Squad,” falsely claiming a $525.00 purchase. To dispute the charge, the victim called the phone number provided in the email and spoke with a male who claimed to be a member of Geek Squad. Believing the interaction to be legitimate, the victim unsuspectingly provided bank account information and granted remote access to her computer, under the false pretense of receiving a refund.

The scammer manipulated the victim into believing a fictitious refund of $25,000.00 had been mistakenly processed. The victim was then coerced into withdrawing $20,000.00 in cash from her bank, with additional plans to collect $5,000.00 the following day. The scammer assured the victim that someone would stop by their home to collect the initial $20,000.

Fairfield Police Detectives, in collaboration with the victim, initiated a surveillance operation to apprehend the scammer. Detectives observed a vehicle park across from the victim’s home, matching the description provided by the scammer. The operator of the vehicle was subsequently identified as Bin Sun and was detained. Upon detaining Sun, a search revealed a substantial amount of cash on his person. Further investigation revealed that Sun had traveled from Brooklyn, NY, with the intent to fraudulently obtain funds.

Bin Sun was charged with Criminal Attempt at Larceny 1st Degree and was initially held on a $10,000.00 bond. He is scheduled to appear at Bridgeport Superior Court on 02/20/2024. Sun was released from custody after posting the state-required minimum of 7% of his bond.

Pending charges represent allegations only. Arrest information does not indicate convictions. All arrested/accused persons are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. Information may not be inclusive of recent arrests or events. Information should be used at your discretion as updates may be pending. Names and addresses may not be accurate at the time of posting.