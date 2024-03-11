Aquarion Water Company Offering Upcycled Rain Barrels

Water conservation opportunity available to Connecticut residents

BRIDGEPORT, CONN. – March 11, 2024 – Aquarion Water Company announced today that it is offering upcycled rain barrels for sale as part of its ongoing water conservation efforts.

Connecticut customers can purchase a high-quality, 60-gallon upcycled rain barrel designed to fit under a downspout and catch rainwater running off the roof. Customers can collect and store water for use in a garden whenever it rains. It takes just one-quarter inch of rainfall on an average roof to fill the barrel and provide water during dry periods, even when restrictions are imposed on water usage. The usage of rain barrels can help conserve water and reduce water bills.

Key Features:

60-gallon food-grade upcycled rain barrel with brass spigot

A removable intake screen keeps insects and debris from entering

Overflow directs water away from the foundation

Connects to drip irrigation, soaker, or garden hoses

Terra cotta color prevents light transmission and inhibits algae growth

Easy to set up and use – screw off top for easy cleaning

Join multiple barrels for extra capacity

Customers can order barrels online at www.aquarionwater.com/rainbarrels. The cost is $85 and orders must be received by May 1, 2024.

Barrels will be available for pickup at the following locations:

Saturday, May 11

Fairfield, CT – Fairfield Regional Fire School, 205 Richard White Way, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

– Fairfield Regional Fire School, 205 Richard White Way, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Greenwich, CT – Greenwich Town Hall, 101 Field Point Road, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

– Greenwich Town Hall, 101 Field Point Road, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Trumbull, CT – Trumbull Public Works, 366 Church Hill Road, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday, May 18

Litchfield, CT – Litchfield Town Hall, 74 West Street, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

– Litchfield Town Hall, 74 West Street, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Simsbury, CT – Simsbury Public Works, 66 Town Forest Road, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

– Simsbury Public Works, 66 Town Forest Road, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Stonington, CT – Aquarion Water Company, 349 Mistuxet Avenue, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.