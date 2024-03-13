MURPHY, BLUMENTHAL, LARSON, COURTNEY, DELAURO URGE BREEZE AIRWAYS TO NOT INTERFERE WITH EMPLOYEE EFFORTS TO UNIONIZE

WASHINGTON–U.S. Senators Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and U.S. Representatives John Larson (D-Conn.-01), Joe Courtney (D-Conn.-02), and Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.-03) on Wednesday sent a letter to David Neeleman, the Chief Executive Officer of Breeze Aviation Group, Inc. cautioning him to respect workers’ rights as employees in Connecticut consider the decision to join a union.

Earlier this year, flight attendants employed by Breeze Airways announced a campaign to form a union with the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, AFL-CIO (AFA) and filed for an election with the National Mediation Board.

“Breeze Airways employs nearly 600 flight attendants across the United States – including 99 based at Bradley International Airport in Connecticut. We are excited that Breeze is continuing to offer additional flights from Bradley International Airport. As you continue to expand your operations and presence in Connecticut, it is important that the workforce powering that expansion remains free to decide whether they would like to unionize, free from any employer interference,” the lawmakerswrote.

“Now more than ever, Americans recognize the important role that labor unions play in securing safe working conditions, fair pay, and respectful treatment for the workers they represent. A number of recent high profile contract negotiations have thrust labor unions into the public eye and given greater visibility of them than in years past. As more workers explore whether or not joining a union is right for them, executives like you have an important role to play in showing these workers that their rights will be respected by those in positions of authority. Your non-interference will give workers the confidence they need to make the decision that is best for them and their families,” the lawmakers added.