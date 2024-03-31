Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Fairfield

CHILD PORNOGRAPHY ARREST

ByAlex

Mar 30, 2024


FAIRFIELD, CT – Over the course of the past several months, the Fairfield Police Department
has pursued an investigation into a case of alleged child pornography possession, resulting in the
arrest of Dontrell Dayshawn Rodriguez (DOB 02/09/1995) of Fairfield, CT.
Initiated following a cyber tip from the Connecticut State Police Computer Crimes Unit, the
investigation underscores our unwavering commitment to combating child exploitation.
Detectives from the Fairfield Police Department Investigative Division diligently pursued leads,
executing search and seizure warrants on file hosting services and internet service providers
between December 2023 and March 2024.
Evidence collected during these operations identified Dontrell Dayshawn Rodriguez as a suspect
in the possession of child pornography. Subsequently, both Arrest and Search Warrants were
obtained for Rodriguez’s person, electronic devices, and residence in Fairfield.
On March 27, 2024, Dontrell Dayshawn Rodriguez (DOB 02/09/1995) was taken into custody
and his electronic devices were secured as additional evidence. He was charged with Possession
of Child Pornography in violation of C.G.S. 53a-196d. Rodriguez was held on $75,000 court set
bond and transported to Bridgeport Superior Court on March 28, 2024.
“This arrest represents a significant milestone in law enforcement’s efforts to combat child
exploitation. The Fairfield Police Department remains steadfast in our commitment to protecting
the most vulnerable members of our society. The collaboration with the Connecticut State Police
along with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has been instrumental not
only in this case but in numerous arrests in our town and across the state. This partnership will
continue to bring those in possession of such lewd material to justice.”

By Alex

Related Post

Fairfield

Fairfield News: Gas Leak

Mar 29, 2024 Alex
Fairfield

Fairfield News: Gas Line Struck

Mar 27, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

Fairfield Police Investigate Series of Crimes

Mar 26, 2024 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Bridgeport

Multiple People Shot

Mar 31, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Valley

Ansonia News: Rollover

Mar 30, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Rollover

Mar 30, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Crash Leads To Foot Pursuit

Mar 30, 2024 Stephen Krauchick