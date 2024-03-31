CHILD PORNOGRAPHY ARREST



FAIRFIELD, CT – Over the course of the past several months, the Fairfield Police Department

has pursued an investigation into a case of alleged child pornography possession, resulting in the

arrest of Dontrell Dayshawn Rodriguez (DOB 02/09/1995) of Fairfield, CT.

Initiated following a cyber tip from the Connecticut State Police Computer Crimes Unit, the

investigation underscores our unwavering commitment to combating child exploitation.

Detectives from the Fairfield Police Department Investigative Division diligently pursued leads,

executing search and seizure warrants on file hosting services and internet service providers

between December 2023 and March 2024.

Evidence collected during these operations identified Dontrell Dayshawn Rodriguez as a suspect

in the possession of child pornography. Subsequently, both Arrest and Search Warrants were

obtained for Rodriguez’s person, electronic devices, and residence in Fairfield.

On March 27, 2024, Dontrell Dayshawn Rodriguez (DOB 02/09/1995) was taken into custody

and his electronic devices were secured as additional evidence. He was charged with Possession

of Child Pornography in violation of C.G.S. 53a-196d. Rodriguez was held on $75,000 court set

bond and transported to Bridgeport Superior Court on March 28, 2024.

“This arrest represents a significant milestone in law enforcement’s efforts to combat child

exploitation. The Fairfield Police Department remains steadfast in our commitment to protecting

the most vulnerable members of our society. The collaboration with the Connecticut State Police

along with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has been instrumental not

only in this case but in numerous arrests in our town and across the state. This partnership will

continue to bring those in possession of such lewd material to justice.”

