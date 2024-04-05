Water Infrastructure Work to Begin in Stratford

Water Main Replacement Project Scheduled to Start April 15

STRATFORD, CONN. –April 4, 2024– Aquarion Water Company continues to perform essential work on the infrastructure necessary to ensure continued system reliability. Water main replacement projects are scheduled to begin April 15 on South Avenue and Hamilton Avenue. The projects are expected to be completed by July 2024. Final paving will then be coordinated with the Town of Stratford and the State of Connecticut.

The project, which will replace approximately 2,860 feet of water main, is part of an ongoing program to improve Aquarion’s water distribution system and to ensure the highest quality water. Infrastructure upgrades will also help reduce leaks and water main breaks that can cause service interruptions.

“We greatly appreciate residents’ patience during this project,” said Justin Xenelis, Aquarion’s Manager of Utility Programs. “We will work closely with our customers, contractors, and town officials to coordinate the work and minimize any disruptions.”

Due to construction, customers should expect minor traffic delays and possible detours from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Westport-based AJ Penna & Son will be the contractor for the water main replacement project.