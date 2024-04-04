CONVEYANCE COMPLETE FOR THE STRATFORD ARMY ENGINE PLANT, 77-ACRE PROPERTY ALONG MAIN STREET ACROSS FROM AIRPORT

STRATFORD – On Tuesday, April 2, 2024, Stratford Mayor Laura R. Hoydick, Economic Development Director Mary Dean, Michael Reheuser, Director of Installation Services Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff, G-9 for the US Army along with several other Army officials, Greg Hencir from USACE (US Army Corps of Engineers), Ray Frigon from CT DEEP, and Jim Cabrera and Ted Lane from Point Stratford Renewal (PSR), held a ceremony to commemorate the recent conveyance of the Stratford Army Engine Plant from the Army and USACE to Point Stratford Renewal, the developers.

The Army Engine site was closed in 1998 as part of the Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC). Point Stratford Renewal (PSR) was chosen as the Preferred Developer by the Army in November, 2013.

PSR will be entering into an Environmental Service Cooperative Agreement (ESCA) which will allow them to manage the remediation of the mudflats simultaneously with the upland property, in order to speed up the timeframe of the project. To help expedite the undertaking, Town departments are working together to guarantee timely and efficient processes while coordinating with PSR.

Mayor Hoydick expressed her gratitude for all those involved, including the Army, USACE, CT DEEP, the EPA, and PSR, and for the patience of the public throughout the years. “Thank you to all stakeholders involved who helped move the conveyance forward. After over 25 years in the making, we are excited to see what the future holds for this 77-acre property, one that is rich in and of great significance to Stratford’s history.”