BLUMENTHAL INTRODUCES LEGISLATION TO PROTECT FEDERAL WHISTLEBLOWERS FROM RETALIATION

[WASHINGTON, D.C.] — U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) today introduced the Congressional Whistleblower Protection Act to shield federal employees who report information to Congress from retaliation.

Under current law, federal employees are guaranteed the right to petition or provide information to Congress. However, without adequate protections in place, individuals who do so can face termination or retaliation.

The Congressional Whistleblower Protection Act ensures that all federal employees, contractors, and applicants are able to file an administrative complaint if their right to share information with Congress has been interfered with or denied. Additionally, if corrective action is not reached within 180 days of filing a complaint, the legislation allows whistleblowers to pursue a lawsuit in federal court and seek a range of relief, including lost wages and benefits.

“Whistleblowers must be protected against retaliation when they bravely reveal waste, fraud, and abuse,” said Blumenthal. “This measure will strengthen safeguards for anyone reporting government misconduct and empower them to seek relief if they face retaliation. Congressional whistleblowers are essential to our democracy, and they deserve vigorous protection.”

“Whistleblowers are absolutely essential to exposing executive branch abuse of power and allowing Congress to fully exercise its oversight and legislative authorities,” said Joe Spielberger, policy counsel at the Project on Government Oversight (POGO). “However, without real enforceability against retaliation, they are often left hung out to dry simply for exercising their rights. The Congressional Whistleblower Protection Act ensures that whistleblowers can seek relief when they face retaliation for disclosing information to Congress. POGO is grateful for Senator Blumenthal’s leadership on this issue, and we urge Congress to pass this important and timely legislation.”

“Federal whistleblowers are essential to maintaining accountability and transparency within the government,” said David Williams, president of the Taxpayers Protection Alliance. “Checks and balances cannot be upheld without information flowing to Congress. Without protection for whistleblowers, that information halts and puts billions of taxpayer dollars at risk. The Congressional Whistleblower Protection Act shields people who disclose government wrongdoing. The Taxpayers Protection Alliance is proud to support whistleblowers and this important legislation.”

U.S. Senators Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), Mazie Hirono (D-HI), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Ed Markey (D-MA), Alex Padilla (D-CA), Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), and Ron Wyden (D-OR) joined Blumenthal in introducing the legislation.

The Congressional Whistleblower Protection Act is endorsed by Whistleblowers of America, Government Accountability Project, POGO, Union of Concerned Scientists, National Whistleblower Center, and Taxpayers Protection Alliance.