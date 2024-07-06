Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Fairfield News: Skimming Scam Device Found

ByAlex

Jul 6, 2024

The Fairfield Police Department is alerting the community about a skimming device found on an ATM at the Mobil Gas Station, located at 1271 Stratfield Road, on Monday, July 1. An ATM repair technician discovered the device, but it is unknown when it was placed there.

If you have used this ATM, review your bank statements for any unauthorized withdrawals and consider contacting your bank to request a replacement card if you notice suspicious activity. To protect yourself from skimming devices, inspect the card reader for any loose, bulky, or misaligned parts, and examine the keypad to see if it is thicker than usual or appears to be a fake overlay. Always use your hand to shield the keypad while entering your PIN to protect against hidden cameras, and wiggle the card reader and keypad to check if they feel loose or removable.

Stay vigilant and report any suspicious ATMs or devices to the Fairfield Police Department. To report suspicious activity, contact them at (203) 254-4800.

By Alex

