Mayor Ganim and The City of Bridgeport Emergency Operations Activate Cooling Center Protocol from 12:00 PM July 14, 2024 Until 8:00 PM July 17, 2024

Bridgeport, CT – The Bridgeport EOC in conjunction with Mayor Ganim advises all residents to take caution and seek refuge in cooling centers during normal business hours. Residents may utilize any of the locations listed below to seek shelter during periods of heat and increased health risk for those who have asthma. Residents are encouraged to stay hydrated and avoid strenuous activity during the heat. Homeless communities may also visit shelters to seek refuge during the air quality advisory by calling 211. Connecticut’s Extreme Hot Weather Protocol to be activated effective 12:00 p.m. Sunday , July 14, 2024, and remaining in effect through 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2024

Cooling Centers:

Senior Centers (Open weekdays only)

Black Rock Senior Center – 2676 Fairfield Avenue, (8:00am- 3:00pm)

East Side Senior Center – 268 Putnam Street (8:00am- 3:00pm)

Eisenhower Senior Center – 307 Golden Hill Street, (8:00am-3:00pm)

North End Bethany Senior Center – 20 Thorme Street, (8:00am- 3:00pm)

GBT Station

710 Water Street, Mon- Fri (9:00am- 9:00pm)

Bridgeport Public Library Branches

Main Branch – 925 Broad Street, Mon & Tues (10:00am- 6:00pm), Wed & Thurs (12:00pm- 8:00pm), Fri & Sat (10:00am- 5:00pm). Sunday (Closed).

Black Rock Branch – 2705 Fairfield Avenue, Mon & Wed (10:00am- 6:00pm), Tues & Thurs (12:00pm- 8:00pm), Fri & Sat (10:00am- 5:00pm). Sunday (Closed).

Newfield Branch – 755 Central Avenue, Mon & Tues (10:00am- 6:00pm), Wed & Thurs (12:00pm- 8:00pm), Fri & Sat (10:00am- 5:00pm). Sunday (Closed).

North Branch – 3455 Madison Avenue, Mon & Wed (10:00am- 6:00pm), Tues & Thurs (12:00pm- 8:00pm), Fri & Sat (10:00am- 5:00pm) Sunday (Closed).

East Side Branch – 1174 East Main Street, Mon (10:00am- 6:00pm), Tues (12:00pm- 8:00pm) Wed (12:00pm- 8:00pm) Thurs (10:00am- 6:00pm), Fri & Sat (10:00am -5:00pm) Sunday (Closed).