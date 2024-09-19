Bridgeport School Threat

Many concerned parents reached out to us about a possible threat posted online. I immediately reached out and to the city and received this report:

The Bridgeport Police Department is aware of and actively investigating the recent threats to our schools. We are committed to ensuring that all our students and staff are safe in our schools and will provide all of the necessary resources to protect our schools.

Unofficial Facebook pages report a two hour delay with the schools tomorrow.

Additionally, we are actively and aggressively pursuing all individuals responsible for making these threats.

We strongly encourage, anyone who might have information regarding this threat to please contact the Bridgeport Police Department Detective Bureau. Also, if anyone would like to utilize our Tips Line, please call 203-576-TIPS.

Board Of Education Statement:

We are aware of a viral threat to our schools tomorrow. Safety is our top priority. Immediate steps:

• 2-hour delay for all schools

• Increased security presence

• No visitors or outdoor activities

• Keep doors locked

Stay vigilant and report any suspicious activities. Thank you for your cooperation. For up to date and accurate information, please visit our Facebook page. We are in continuous communication with law enforcement in our joint efforts to keep schools safe.