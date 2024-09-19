Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport

Bridgeport School Threat

ByStephen Krauchick

Sep 18, 2024

Many concerned parents reached out to us about a possible threat posted online. I immediately reached out and to the city and received this report:

The Bridgeport Police Department is aware of and actively investigating the recent threats to our schools. We are committed to ensuring that all our students and staff are safe in our schools and will provide all of the necessary resources to protect our schools.

Additionally, we are actively and aggressively pursuing all individuals responsible for making these threats.

We strongly encourage, anyone who might have information regarding this threat to please contact the Bridgeport Police Department Detective Bureau. Also, if anyone would like to utilize our Tips Line, please call 203-576-TIPS.

Board Of Education Statement:
We are aware of a viral threat to our schools tomorrow. Safety is our top priority. Immediate steps:

• 2-hour delay for all schools

• Increased security presence

• No visitors or outdoor activities

• Keep doors locked

Stay vigilant and report any suspicious activities. Thank you for your cooperation. For up to date and accurate information, please visit our Facebook page. We are in continuous communication with law enforcement in our joint efforts to keep schools safe.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

