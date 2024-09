Fairfield Police responded to a motor vehicle crash which occurred at the intersection of New England Avenue and Kings Hwy Cutoff, where a pedestrian was struck while crossing the road. The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital where they remain in critical but stable condition. Kings Hwy Cutoff remained closed during the investigation, but has since reopened. No official determination of fault has been made at this time. The crash is being investigated by our crash investigation unit.

