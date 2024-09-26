Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Stratford

LIBRARY TO OPEN SUNDAYS BEGINNING OCTOBER 6

Sep 26, 2024

Special Programming Announced

The Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street in Stratford will reopen on Sundays beginning October 6, 2024.  Hours on Sunday will be from 1-5 pm and will continue until May 18, 2025.

On opening day (October 6) the Library will return with its popular “Sunday Afternoon Talks” series featuring returning guest speaker/author Hamis Lutris.  The author will discuss his new novel, Earth Ascendant: Awakening.This is the first of four volumes of a fast-paced, character-driven fantasy/science-fiction series.

Upcoming Sundays will offer a variety of diverse programming including musician Marc Berger on October 13, Psychic Patty Griffin (October 20) and live performance readings, “An Afternoon with Nutmeg Writers” (October 27).

Current Library hours are: Monday-Thursday: 10-8, Friday-Saturday: 10-5 and Sunday: 1-5 pm.

For further library information, call 203.385.4162 or visit its website at: www.stratfordlibrary.org.

