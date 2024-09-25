Troopers Arrest Two for Participating in Street Takeover on I-95 in Stratford

Two men were arrested for their involvement in a street takeover on I-95 after blocking lanes and performing stunts with a large group of motorcyclists. On September 21, 2024, at approximately 11:10 AM, Connecticut State Police began receiving 911 calls about the erratic group on I-95 Southbound near New Haven. DOT traffic cameras tracked over 100 motorcycles blocking lanes from New Haven through Stratford, led by a white GMC Denali with an unsecured passenger filming the event from the truck bed.

When a Trooper attempted to stop the truck near exit 33, the motorcyclists surrounded the cruiser, preventing the stop. The GMC and motorcycles eventually crossed into New York, where the New York State Police stopped the truck.

Shaun Puglia of West Haven was charged with reckless endangerment, breach of peace, interfering with an officer, reckless driving, disobeying a signal of an officer, and knowingly inciting a street takeover. He was released on a $30,000 bond and is scheduled for arraignment on October 2, 2024.

Ryley Lewis of North Haven was charged with breach of peace, failure to wear a safety seat belt, and knowingly inciting a street takeover. He was released on a $20,000 bond and is also scheduled for arraignment on October 2, 2024.