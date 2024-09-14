Shelton Man arrested in connection to Fatal Drug Overdose



On 09/13/2024 the Shelton Police Department arrested 38-year-old Daniel Reid of Shelton. The arrest stems from a fatal drug overdose that occurred on 05/26/2024 in Shelton. A subsequent investigation by Shelton Detectives revealed Reid sold narcotics to the decedent just prior to the overdose. Search warrants were served at Reid’s Shelton residence and on his vehicle. Detective discovered narcotics, a semi-automatic firearm with no serial number and ammunition.

Reid was charged with Possession of Narcotics with Intent to Sell, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Illegal Alteration of Firearm Identification, Criminal Possession of Ammunition and Possession of Weapons in a Motor Vehicle. Reid was held on a $300,000 bond and transported to Derby Superior Court on 09/13/2024

Post navigation