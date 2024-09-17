Stratford Library Sets 2024 Book Talks



Fall/Winter Series Set Thru December 2024

The Stratford Library has announced that its “Books Over Coffee” program will continue with live, in-person meetings in the Lovell Room through December 2024. The monthly book discussion program, hosted by Stratford Library staffer Linda LiDestri, has been a popular staple at the library for over 40 years. It is free and open to the public.

The library will feature the latest in current titles and topics, beginning on Wednesday, September 25, with Niall Williams’ enchanting new novel, This Is Happiness, which will kick off the fall/winter series. The story is set in Faha, a small Irish parish that hasn’t changed in a thousand years. One notable shift is the weather—rain, a constant condition of life on the western seaboard, is suddenly stopping. Nobody remembers when the rain started, but just as Father Coffey announces the arrival of electricity, the rain clouds begin to lift. Seventeen-year-old Noel Crowe notices the unusual sunshine as Christy makes his entrance into Faha, bringing secrets he needs to atone for. Though Noel can’t explain it, he feels that something has changed.

Other titles in the “Books Over Coffee” 2024 lineup include Everyone In My Family Has Killed Someone by Benjamin Stevenson (October 30), City of Thieves by David Benioff (November 20), and The Reading List by Sara Nisha Adams (December 18).

“Books Over Coffee” begins at 12 noon in the Library’s Lovell Room. Copies of all books are currently available for loan at the library’s Circulation Desk. The titles are also available for loan on Kindle and Nook eReaders.

For further information, call 203.385.4162 or visit the Stratford Library at 2203 Main Street in Stratford, Connecticut. Additional details are available on the library’s website: www.stratfordlibrary.org.