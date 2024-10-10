Arrest Made in Child Pornography Investigation

The Ansonia Police Department arrested Michael Bernaud, age 27, of Ansonia for his involvement in a child pornography investigation. Bernaud turned himself in after a warrant was obtained following a lengthy investigation by Detective Mark Clifford. Bernaud was charged with Possession of Child Pornography, two counts of Enticing a Minor by Computer, and two counts of Risk of Injury to a Minor. He is being held on a $150,000 bond and will be presented today, 10/9/2024, at Derby Superior Court for arraignment.

