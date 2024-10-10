Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Valley

Arrest Made in Child Pornography Investigation

Oct 10, 2024

The Ansonia Police Department arrested Michael Bernaud, age 27, of Ansonia for his involvement in a child pornography investigation. Bernaud turned himself in after a warrant was obtained following a lengthy investigation by Detective Mark Clifford. Bernaud was charged with Possession of Child Pornography, two counts of Enticing a Minor by Computer, and two counts of Risk of Injury to a Minor. He is being held on a $150,000 bond and will be presented today, 10/9/2024, at Derby Superior Court for arraignment.

