Ansonia Man Arrested Following Investigation into 2023 Overdose Death

ByAlex

Oct 11, 2024

On October 9. 2024, the Ansonia Police Department arrested Michael Dupre, age 50, of Ansonia after an overdose death investigation. During the investigation by Detective Jon Troesser, he was able to link Dupre to the sale of narcotics to the 24 year old female victim who overdosed in October of 2023. Michael Dupre was charged with Misrepresentation of a Controlled Substance and Sale of Narcotics. He is being held on a $150,000 bond and was presented today, 10/10/2024, at Derby Superior Court for arraignment.

By Alex

