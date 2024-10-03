Bridgeport News: Four Charged In Illegal Street Takeover

On September 29, 2024, at approximately two minutes after midnight, the midnight patrol shift responded to the entrance of the shopping center located at 200 East Main Street, on report of an illegal street takeover.



Patrol units arrived on-scene to find several hundred vehicles and a fully involved illegal street takeover in progress.

In the process of dispersing the large gathering of vehicles and pedestrian observers, patrol officers managed to arrest four persons for taking part in the illegal street takeover.



Carlos Sanchez Hernandez (July 16, 2004) was charged with Breach of Peace and issued an October 16, 2024 court date. He was released after posting a $2,500.00 bond.



Mailin Perez (September 12, 2005) was charged with Breach of Peace, operating an Un-Registered Motor Vehicle and Operating a Motor Vehicle without Insurance. An October 16, 2024 court date was issued. She was released after posting a $2,500.00 bond.



Rodney Gist (January 18, 1999) was charged with Breach of Peace and issued an October 16, 2024 court date. He was released after posting a $2,500.00 bond.



Tyler Ranger (July 08, 1998) was charged with Breach of Peace and issued an October 16, 2024 court date. He was released after posting a $2,500.00 bond.