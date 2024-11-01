City Vehicle Stolen, Arrest Made

On October 21, 2024, Norwalk Police learned that a vehicle stolen from Norwalk was recovered in New Haven. Detectives identified the recovered 2010 Ford Crown Victoria as belonging to the Norwalk Engineering Department, last driven on October 10 and observed at City Hall on that date. On October 19, it was reportedly used in a “Street Take Over.” Detectives gathered evidence and obtained an arrest warrant, leading to the October 26 arrest of a 17-year-old juvenile, who was taken into custody without incident and sent to Juvenile Detention in Bridgeport.

The arrested individual is a 17-year-old juvenile taken into custody on October 26, 2024. The charges include Larceny of a Motor Vehicle and Criminal Mischief in the First Degree.

Anyone with information can contact the Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111. Anonymous internet tips can be submitted at www.norwalkpd.com. Additionally, anonymous text tips can be sent by typing “NORWALKPD” followed by the message to TIP411 (847411).