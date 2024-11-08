Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Norwalk

Arrest Made in Child Sexual Assault Case

ByAlex

Nov 7, 2024

On September 29, 2024, officers responded to a report of sexual assault involving an 8-year-old child. The case was taken over by the Special Victims Unit, which developed probable cause to issue an arrest warrant for Armando Cruz-Zambrano.

On November 5, 2024, Special Victims Unit detectives apprehended Cruz-Zambrano without incident on East Avenue.

Armando Cruz-Zambrano, 56 years old, of Norwalk, was arrested on November 5, 2024. He faces charges of Sexual Assault 1st Degree, Illegal Sexual Contact with a Victim Under 16, Assault 3rd Degree, and Interfering with an Emergency Call. His bond is set at $2,000,000, with a court date scheduled for November 19, 2024.

