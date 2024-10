Westport, CT – The Public Works Department announced today that the Town’s Fall Paving Program will begin on Monday, October 7th. The program will continue through the end of October until the end of November, paving the following Town roadways, though not necessarily in this order:

Poplar Plain Rd

McMahon Ln

Riverfield Dr (N Section.)

Nutcracker Ln

St George Pl

Salem Rd

Salem Ln

Colony Rd

Burr Farms Rd

Long Lots Rd

Bauer Pl

Bauer Pl Ext

Church St S

Center St

Hills Point Rd

Fresenius Rd