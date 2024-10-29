Homeowner Shoots Back

Stratford Police said in a statement: “Patrol Officers responded to 277 Burritt Avenue, at approximately 0430 hours, on report of a

disturbance.

Upon arrival, Officers determined that the homeowner had exchanged gunfire with at least

two suspects who may have been attempting to steal one of his vehicles that were parked in

his driveway.

Several gunshot rounds, fired by the suspect(s) hit the homeowner’s residence.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

The suspects fled the area in an unknown vehicle.

Detective Mike Panton is conducting this investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact him @ (203) 385-4143 or

mpanton@townofstratford.com.”

