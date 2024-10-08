Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Mobile Registration Was Priceless To Me!

ByStephen Krauchick

Oct 8, 2024

This was supposed to be a “Isn’t your time worth something” post about Mobile Registration. Not having to wait for an appointment at the DMV is another biggie. What was priceless was Andre and his staff’s knowledge. Even if I had the appointment, Andre discovered that the title to the DoingItLocalmobile was filled out incorrectly, by the dealer no less. I wouldn’t have noticed it, and the time at the DMV would have been wasted and there would have been a lot of back and forth not to mention the frustration! Andre spotted the error, made several phone calls, and coordinated the efforts that allowed me to get my plates!

If you have the time to wait for an appointment, by all means, save yourself a few dollars by going to the DMV. If you want to get in and out and deal with a knowledgeable, FRIENDLY staff I strongly recommend Mobile Registration at 52 Fairfield Avenue in Bridgeport. Their knowledge saved me a lot of headaches!

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Leave a Reply

