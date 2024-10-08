Mobile Registration Was Priceless To Me!

This was supposed to be a “Isn’t your time worth something” post about Mobile Registration. Not having to wait for an appointment at the DMV is another biggie. What was priceless was Andre and his staff’s knowledge. Even if I had the appointment, Andre discovered that the title to the DoingItLocalmobile was filled out incorrectly, by the dealer no less. I wouldn’t have noticed it, and the time at the DMV would have been wasted and there would have been a lot of back and forth not to mention the frustration! Andre spotted the error, made several phone calls, and coordinated the efforts that allowed me to get my plates!

If you have the time to wait for an appointment, by all means, save yourself a few dollars by going to the DMV. If you want to get in and out and deal with a knowledgeable, FRIENDLY staff I strongly recommend Mobile Registration at 52 Fairfield Avenue in Bridgeport. Their knowledge saved me a lot of headaches!