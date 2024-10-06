Dal Mare Pizzeria: A Taste of Tradition in Stratford

Dal Mare Pizzeria at 350 Stratford Rd in Stratford is the kind of place where tradition meets attention to detail. Their house sauce is a family recipe, fresh made in house and simmers for hours, bringing a rich, full flavor to every dish. It’s the kind of care that shines through in each bite.

Recently, Dal Mare earned runner-up for Best Grinders in Connecticut Magazine’s Best of Connecticut 2024, and it’s easy to see why. Their sandwiches are more than just a quick bite—they’re thoughtfully crafted, with fresh ingredients and perfectly crisp bread that brings the whole thing together.

Their NY Style pizza is a go-to for anyone craving a classic. The crust is thin and crispy, with just enough flexibility to fold, the way a New York slice should be. The sauce is perfectly balanced—tangy but not overpowering, allowing the cheese to take center stage. With its perfectly browned top, this slice is all about classic flavors done right.

Looking for something more hearty? The Sicilian Style BBQ Chicken Pizza delivers. It starts with a thick, pillowy Sicilian crust that’s strong enough to handle the hefty toppings without losing its softness. The BBQ sauce is both sweet and tangy, creating a perfect match with the juicy, seasoned chicken cutlets layered on top. Each bite is rich and flavorful, making this pizza a satisfying choice when you want something more filling.

And if you’re in the mood for a standout sandwich, the ‘How You Doin’’ Grinder won’t disappoint. It’s a next-level chicken parm, loaded with crispy, breaded chicken cutlets and smothered in house-made vodka sauce that’s prepared fresh every day. The vodka sauce is rich and creamy, complementing the burrata’s smooth texture and the punch of fresh pesto. The bread is toasted just right—crispy on the outside, soft on the inside—and it holds everything together perfectly. Each element stands on its own, but together, they make this grinder truly memorable.

Of course, no meal at Dal Mare would be complete without a Cannoli. Crispy on the outside and filled with creamy sweetness, it’s the perfect finish to a meal full of hearty, well-crafted dishes.

