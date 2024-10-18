Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Norwalk

Norwalk News: Norwalk man arrested for solicitation of a minor

ByAlex

Oct 18, 2024

On May 7, 2024, the Norwalk Police Department received a complaint involving a 14-year-old engaged in inappropriate sexual conversations with a person known to the victim, identified as Keon Salmond. Norwalk Police Special Victims Unit detectives investigated and established probable cause to charge Salmond, leading to an arrest warrant. On October 16, 2024, Salmond was taken into custody at his home without incident. He was charged with Risk of Injury and Impairing Morals of a Child, as well as Harmful Communication with a Minor. Salmond’s bond was set at $100,000, and he is scheduled to appear in court on October 30, 2024.

Norwalk Police encourage anyone with information to contact the Tip Line at 203-854-3111. Anonymous tips can also be sent online through the Norwalk Police website or by texting “NORWALKPD” followed by the message to TIP411 (847411).

